Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Belitung, Indonesia, 7 to 9 September 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, will make a working visit to Belitung, Indonesia, from 7 to 9 September 2022, to attend the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting at the invitation of Indonesian Minister ­­for National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa. Singapore has been invited as Convenor of the Global Governance Group, which comprises 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations (UN) that seeks to facilitate greater dialogue between the G20 and the wider UN membership.

 

The G20 Development Ministerial Meeting will focus on strengthening recovery and building resilience in developing countries, as well as promoting innovative financing mechanisms for sustainable development. The meeting will also consider ways to reinvigorate multilateralism and get the world back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. This is in line with the theme of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

 

Minister Maliki will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 SEPTEMBER 2022

