Forklift Truck Market is Projected to Reach US$ 25.04 Bn by 2027 | Toyota Industries Co., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG

Forklift Truck Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Forklift Truck Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global forklift truck market is projected to reach US$ 25.04 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period.

A forklift truck is a modern-day powered industrial truck that is used to lift, transport, and move goods over short to medium distances. The first forklift truck was developed by different industries, such as Clark, that created rear transmissions, while other companies, such as Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company, created front transmissions. Front engines are more fuel-efficient than rear engines since the former doesn't need to idle for the back to change gear. Forklifts, however, can also be classified according to their engine type. If any company uses the forklift for heavy lifting operations regularly, then they need an eight-stroke forklift engine. The eight-stroke engine is capable of sustaining greater horsepower and torque, allowing the forklift truck to pull heavy loads with ease. There are different types of forklift trucks, such as counterbalance forklift trucks, boom trucks, bucket trucks, pallet trucks, and dollies. Each of these different types of forklift trucks has different uses in the industry.

Forklift Truck Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Forklift Truck Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

In April 2020, OTTO Motors, a Clearpath Robotics division announced the introduction of OTTO 750, which is the first auto-driving vehicle with an efficiency of handling materials with a total payload of 750 kg. Likewise, in April 2019, JBT Corporation along with the cooperation of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced a new dual-mode AGV to be launched in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Forklift Truck Market, By Product Type:

• Warehouse

◦ Pedestrian

◦ Rider

• Counterbalance

Global Forklift Truck Market, By Class:

• Class I : Electric Motor Rider Trucks

• Class II : Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks

• Class III : Electric Motor Pedestrian Trucks

• Class IV : Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires)

• Class V : Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Pneumatic Tires)

• Class VI: Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors

• Class VII: Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks

• Global Forklift Truck Market, By Fuel Type:

• Diesel

• Gasoline& LPG/CNG

• Electric/Hybrid

Global Forklift Truck Market, By Engine Type:

• IC Engine Power

• Electric Power

Global Forklift Truck Market, By Lifting Capacity:

• < 5 Ton

• 5 Ton – 10 Ton

• 11 Ton – 36 Ton

• > 36 Ton

Global Forklift Truck Market, By End-use Industry:

• Retail & Wholesale

• Transportation & logistics

• Automotive and Electrical engineering

• Food Industry

• Other Industries (Chemical, Timber, and Paper & Print Industry)

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

The main factor influencing the growth of the forklift trucks market is the rapidly growing acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) assorted four unique research proposals for providing the industry with various solutions, which are more efficient and smarter in terms of advanced technologies and unique approaches that can aid the industry for supply chain logistics, material handling, and warehouse activities. Moreover, manufacturers who are operating in the forklift truck market are expanding their product lines by launching more efficient and sturdy trucks.

However, the low speed of the trucks along with limited weight lifting capacities are the main restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.

This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a bigger share of the forklift truck market owing to the increasing demand for forklift trucks from developing nations such as India, Japan, and China. For instance, according to World Industrial Truck Statistics (WITS) in 2019 August, forklift truck shipments in the Asia Pacific region increased by 0.63 million. The forklift truck market in Europe is estimated to witness significant growth owing to the presence of key players in the region.

