Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Growth Analysis, Current Trends and Competitive Landscape Outlook 2028

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: The development of consumer industries owing to their rise in demand are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is forecast to reach USD 352.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is an antioxidant derived from phenol. This compound is found in bacteria such as green algae as well as phytoplankton. For industrial purposes, it is produced through the reaction of 2-methyl propene with 4-methyl phenol. BHT is chiefly used as a food preservative due to its antioxidant properties. It is also used to avoid oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil and fuel.

The market for butylated hydroxytoluene is influenced by the rising demand for cosmetics products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by healthcare industries, and development of food and beverage industries, which require large butylated hydroxytoluene. Moreover, the utility of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to increase disease resistance in animals drives market growth.

Top Companies: Cargill Incorporated, Caldic B.V., Impextraco NV, LANXESS, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Perstorp Group, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., KH Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Merisol USA LLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growth of the segment of technical grade BHT is mainly attributed to growing utilization as an antioxidant in lubricating, rubbers and elastomers, plastics and specialty oils, industrial fats, bio-diesel fuel blends, oils and fatty acids, linseed, soy and other plant-derived oils, and printing inks and coatings to mitigate deterioration, and to maintain stability. This segment is set to experience the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The polymeric Ingredient segment is expected to observe a market share of 11% during the forecast period from among the applications of BHT. This is due to the rapid commercialization of utility of these chemicals to prevent oxidation of polymeric products.

Consumer products like eyeliner, moisturizers, lipsticks, eyebrow pencils, eye shadows, foundation, and face powders, among cosmetics are the major drivers for the market. Research in this field is leading to the development of products that are less prone to affect human health. This segment is set to experience the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to observe the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are rapidly catching up with the growth in the butylated chemical market. BHT prevents oxidation in food products, including processed foods, baked goods, and meat products. Increasing consumption of cookies and breads owing to busy schedule will promote baked goods consumption hence fostering product demand in this region.

Market Segmentation:

Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Food Additives

Fuel Additive

Industrial Additives

Polymeric Ingredients

Pesticide Ingredients

Cosmetic Ingredients

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest Of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa)

