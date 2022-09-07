Global Duodenoscopes Market worth $ 292.24 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Duodenoscopes Market info Global Duodenoscopes Market seg

Global Duodenoscopes Market was valued at US$ 159.39 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 292.24 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.15 %

Major market players operating in the duodenoscopes market include Fujifilm Corporation, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Duodenoscopes Market- by Product Type (Flexible Video Duodenoscopes and Single-Use Duodenoscopes), Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic/Treatment), Procedure (ERCP, EUS and Others), End-User (Gastroenterology Clinics, Hospitals and General and Paediatric Surgeon), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global duodenoscopes market was valued at US$ 159.39 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 292.24 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.15 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Duodenoscopes are primarily used for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). They are also referred to as side-viewing endoscopes due to the benefit of seeing the main duodenal papilla face-on. They aid in treating conditions like pancreatic and bile duct cancer and gallstones, and these require less intervention than conventional surgery. Pancreatic pseudocysts, acute pancreatitis, trauma, and chronic pancreatitis are among the conditions they are used to treat. Due to a shortage of public awareness regarding the spread of illnesses through devices and issues with the database of out-of-date adverse event devices, duodenoscopes are less accurate in adverse events.

The rise in research and development, technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors, coupled with the transmission of infectious agents from duodenoscopes, and the development of new strategies to reduce the patient danger from such infection are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the duodenoscopes market in the future. The market for duodenoscopes is expected to continue to increase due to technological advancements that will make them more useful for medical procedures. The demand for the duodenoscope market to expand globally shortly is predicted to be mitigated by the rising rates of several other gastrointestinal disorders, such as pancreatic and bile duct tumors. The prior factors driving the expansion of the worldwide duodenoscopes market are rising pancreatic, bile duct, and gastrointestinal tumor rates. Another significant component driving the growth of the global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period is the growing FDA activities, CDC, and manufacturer collaboration in identifying the causes and risk factors for infectious agent transmission with duodenoscopes and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the duodenoscopes market over the forecast years due to the duodenoscope's widespread acceptability, the world's top-notch healthcare system, technological advancements, and the rise in the number of people suffering from gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, the Europe duodenoscopes market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the severe awareness of technological advancements. The demand for duodenoscopes is anticipated to grow even more due to the rise in financial healthcare service spending and the cost of healthcare services.

Major market players operating in the duodenoscopes market include Fujifilm Corporation, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cook Medical.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2020, the US FDA granted Olympus 510(k) clearance for their TJF-Q190V duodenoscope.

• In November 2019, Pentax's duodenoscope design, which requires less disinfection, received FDA approval.

Market Segments

Global Duodenoscopes Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Flexible Video Duodenoscopes

• Single-Use Duodenoscopes

Global Duodenoscopes Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic/Treatment

Global Duodenoscopes Market, by Procedure, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• ERCP

• EUS

• Others

Global Duodenoscopes Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Gastroenterology Clinics

• Hospitals

• General and Paediatric Surgeon

Global Duodenoscopes Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Duodenoscopes Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Duodenoscopes Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Duodenoscopes Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Duodenoscopes Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Duodenoscopes Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

