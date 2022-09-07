iiProo: The New Social Media Platform to Promote Talent Worldwide

It is expected that iiProo will beat Facebook in the future due to its amazing features. The iiProo aims to promote different talents across the globe.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is expected that iiProo will beat Facebook in the future due to its amazing features. The iiProo aims to promote different talents across the globe.Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself; but talent instantly recognizes genius.”— Conan Doyle, The Valley of Fear. The iiProo, an emerging social media platform is Coming Soon . It is expected that iiProo will beat Facebook in the future due to its amazing features. The iiProo aims to promote different talents across the globe. The talented people can win $1 million as a prize.In fact, there is no denying that social media has changed the way we interact with people. But, it seems like we’ve reached a plateau when it comes to which platforms are used and what they can do. It’s clear that new social media platforms need to be developed in order to give users an opportunity to showcase talent, give them a better experience, as well as offer them greater benefits. That’s where iiProo comes into play. iiProo is a new type of social media platform designed to provide people a platform to show their talent, gain more attention, get fame, and earn money. The futures missing on other social media platforms.When we compare iiProo to other social networks like Facebook and Instagram, you can see that it has a lot going for it. First and foremost, iiProo allows users to share their passions and interests on a level never seen before. With other social media sites, you’re forced to share material that may not be relevant to you at all, but with iiProo, you can share whatever you want. iiProo also allows users to interact in ways that other social media sites don’t. With Facebook and Instagram, you can leave a comment or like a post and move on. You can’t really engage in meaningful conversations, and there’s no real way for you to interact with your favorite content creators. This makes iiProo a far better option if you want to engage with your passions and interests on a deeper level.Have a look at other amazing features, iiProo enables users to create a music profile, a user can add 15 seconds song to the profile, visitors of the profile will hear the music, and it also has the option of turning it on and off. The user profile will be verified automatically after the approval of the profile. Users can receive money from followers. The user’s post will be visible to the world even without any likes. Only talented users can post and get the opportunity to challenge other talented people. Visit https://www.iiproo.com/ to get insight.The iiProo also organized talent competitions at the country level in different countries. The top 32 talented people will be selected in each country. Intra competition will arrange among these 32 people, the winner will eligible to participate in the global competition. The local champion will have to face the top 1 from other countries. For this competition art, singing, acting, cooking, drawing, music, sports, and gaming. The global winner will receive one million as a prize.The iiProo is not established suddenly and accidentally. There is a gloomy and struggling story behind it. The founder of iiProo, Ameer Borkaai has faced numerous hardships in his life. At age 10, his father was killed in Iraq. After his father’s death, he moved to Canada. He was a talented soccer player. He tried to join a soccer club. But the club refused him. His dream was dying and his mother was sad. Instead of losing hope, he decided to create a unique social media platform-iiProo for talented people to show the world their talent and passion. It is rightly said that iiProo is the planet of talents.