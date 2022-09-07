Lithium Iodide Market Size is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

High demand for lithium iodide in the chemical industry is one of the most significant factors boosting the market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lithium iodide is available in submicron, high-purity, and nanopowder forms. The key types of lithium iodide are trihydrate and anhydrous. These are soluble in water and act as dissolution agents for iodine solutions. Iodides are used in internal medicine and treatment with sulfuric acid & manganese dioxide, which makes them sublime.

Lithium iodide is highly required in industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. It is also used as an electrolyte in various industries. Companies produce lithium iodide of various grades, including ACS, reagent, and technical grades; Mil Spec (military grade); optical grade, USP, and European Pharmacopoeia or British Pharmacopoeia; and food, agricultural and pharmaceutical grade.

High demand for lithium iodide in the chemical industry is one of the most significant factors boosting the market. The market competition is highly intense, with the largest supplier being China. The dominance of one country on the market can be a reason for a steep rise in prices of lithium iodide during the forecast period. The price rise is expected to draw in more profits for companies. However, the steep rise in prices can also result in a decline in the demand, which, in turn, is anticipated to hinder the market in the near future.

Key Players Operating in Global Lithium Iodide Market

Albemarle

American Elements

Leverton Lithium

Shanghai China Lithium

Triveni Chemicals

Huizhi Lithium

Samrat Pharmachem

Nanjing Taiye

Hubei Chushengwei

Shanghai Oujin Lithium

Shanghai Litooo

Segments covered in the report:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Lithium Iodide Trihydrate

Lithium Iodide Anhydrous

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Electrolyte

Others

The global Lithium Iodide market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

