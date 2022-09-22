Insights Into The Global Sign Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Sign Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Sign Market Report by The Business Research Company covers sign market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sign Global Market Report 2022”, the sign market is expected to grow from $108.25 billion in 2021 to $117.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The sign market is expected to grow to $153.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

Key Trends In The Sign Market

There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two-way communication are few of the signage industry trends that are on the rise.

Overview Of The Sign Market

The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays).

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Traditional Billboards and Signs, Digital Billboards and Signs, Others

• By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

• By End-User Vertical: BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global sign market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Brady Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation and Planar Systems.

Sign Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sign market. The market report analyzes sign market size, sign market growth drivers, sign market share, sign market segments, sign market major players, sign market growth across geographies, sign market trends and sign market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

