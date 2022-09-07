Submit Release
Việt Nam - Russia sea, rail transport routes connected

VIETNAM, September 7 - MOSCOW — The connection between the marine freight route from Việt Nam to Vladivostok (Russia) and a rail route from Vladivostokt to Moscow was launched at a ceremony on September 6.

The link uses a digital security mechanism so customers and related agencies can track goods moving on the route in real time, and make it possible to implement customs clearance of goods even at the end point in Moscow.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Board of Directors of state-owned Russian Railways (RZD) Oleg Belozerov highlighted that an important element of transportation is saving time, and connecting the two routes helps reduce time and administrative procedures when transporting goods from Việt Nam to western Russia.

Meanwhile, President of Russia's Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO) Arkady Korostelev said that in a short time after establishing a direct sea freight route from Vladivostok to Việt Nam and vice versa, FESCO has transported 5,000 containers back and forth between the two countries, adding that FESCO plans to increase the frequency on this route.

For his part, Vietnamese Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyễn Đăng Hiền applauded FESCO’s decision to establish the direct sea route to transport goods from Việt Nam's seaports to Vladivostok in late May.

The connection of this sea route with the Vladivostok - Moscow rail rout is an important event, contributing to further strengthening the import-export cooperation between Russia and Việt Nam towards lifting turnover between the two countries, he said. VNS

