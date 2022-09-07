Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics 2028

Market Size – USD 38.03 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Demand for Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics in the healthcare

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the major population are influencing the market growth.

The global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is forecast to reach USD 54.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the increase in the prevalence of allergies among the population. The technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the major population will drive the growth of the market. These allergic diseases can occur at almost any age, though some allergies are most likely to develop for the first time in particular age groups, especially in the geriatric population.

Moreover, the increase in the aged population as well as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, due to increasing pollution and CO2 emissions, are some of the other factors that will fuel the growth of the market. However, expensive equipment and the lack of awareness regarding ailments for allergic diseases is projected to restrain the growth of the market.

The rapid adoption of AI, ML, and IoT and robust data management processes has made the hospitals and clinical settings smarter. New technologies and solutions have improved the normal medical processes such as clinical diagnosis, treatment, diseases management, and monitoring patient recovery after discharge. Rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of virtual care and telemedicine is further expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Emergence of new healthcare and telemedicine startups, increasing number of collaborations among healthcare facilities and research institutions, and rising focus on patient engagement solutions has further fueled revenue growth of the market. Key companies are forming strategic alliances and collaborative ventures such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, manufacturing and licensing agreements, and product launches among others.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

Omega Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux, Lincoln Diagnostics, Alcon Laboratories, HOB Biotech Group, Hycor Biomedical, and Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, among others.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered in the report.

The report further discusses in detail the regional spread of the global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics market along with analysis of production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, supply and demand ratio, market share and size based on volume and value, trends and demands, revenue share, and presence of the key players of the market.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation based on Types:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Allergen type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Test type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

In Vivo

In Vitro

Drug class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Decongestants

Immunomodulators

Autoinjectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy

End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

