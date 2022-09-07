Naloxone Spray Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Analysis and Business Opportunities Reports and Data by 2028

Market Size – USD 273.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.8%, Market Trends – FDA approval to Market Generic Nasal Spray for Opioid Overdoses

Increasing prevalence of opioid overdose is the most significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Naloxone Spray Market is expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Naloxone Nasal Spray is used for treating an opioid emergency or a likely opioid overdose with symptoms such as breathing problems and severe sleepiness or inability to respond.

Naloxone Nasal Spray is used to reverse the effects of opioid medicines for a temporary period. The medicine in this nasal Spray does not affect people who are not exposed to opioid medications. It is necessary to provide emergency medical help to the patient after giving the first dose of the nasal spray. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 400,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose in the period 1999 to 2017. Also, on average, over 130 people in America die every day owing to overdoses involving opioids, a class of drugs that comprise prescription medications like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and hydrocodone, along with illegal drugs including heroin or drugs sold as heroin.

Increase in launches and approval of new naloxone spray products is anticipated to be a significant driver boosting the growth of the market in the upcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical company, launched a generic nasal spray of naloxone which is expected to significantly fuel market demand.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Naloxone Spray Market market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Naloxone Spray Market Market Segmentation:

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

2 mg/actuation

4 mg/actuation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Naloxone Spray Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of dosage, the 4 mg/actuation is expected to witness significant growth rate in the forecast period.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a rate of 22.5% in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global naloxone market owing to growing opioid crises in the region. The S. is the dominant market in North America with high incidences of opioid overdose and increasing prevalence of victims with dependency on opioid and morphine.

