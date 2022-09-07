Agricultural Equipment Market, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Agricultural Equipment Market to be Driven by Increased Demand for Food Crops in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global agricultural equipment market.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-equipment-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 164.8 billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 260.3 billion
Agriculture is driving the agricultural equipment market, as mechanization in agricultural equipment, such as harvesters and tractors, is gradually replacing old manual agriculture machines to save costs and human labour while providing higher crop yields in less time. These equipment make consistent delivery of nutrients and protectants easier, resulting in higher crop yields.
Farmers are increasingly using technologically advanced machines as people become more conscious of the importance of consuming organic, chemical-free meals in order to live a healthy lifestyle. Subsidies, investments in agricultural equipment, government loans for agricultural capital projects, and other government programs are pushing farmers to embrace modern farming techniques. Furthermore, the agricultural equipment market is being boosted by the strategies adopted by key companies to develop their organizations in the agricultural equipment sector.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Agricultural equipment refers to the tools and machines that are used in agricultural operations to aid in the production of food. Tractors, harvesters, and cultivators are examples of agricultural equipment used for plowing and sowing.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-equipment-market
Based on product, the market is divided into:
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment
Spraying Equipment
Hay and Forage Equipment
Others
Among these, the planting equipment segment can be further be sub divided into air seeders, row crop planters and grain drills, among others.
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into:
Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation
Sowing and Planting
Weed Cultivation
Plant Protection
Harvesting and Threshing
Post-Harvest and Agro Processing
The regional markets include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Agricultural equipment is evolving as a result of technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Equipment innovation is aided by digital technology, which allows for more data-driven, responsive, and precise agricultural operations.
Smart solutions, robotic technology, and machine learning are examples of digital technologies that provide real-time intelligence on soil conditions, weather conditions, agricultural yield monitors, and GPS-driven monitoring devices, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Market expansion is being fueled by the increased use of modern agricultural equipment. Smart software, as a result, allows for a more systematic examination of market conditions, price trends, weather, and transportation costs, among other things, resulting in increased efficiency. As a result, high-tech equipment is projected to drive the industry forward in the approaching years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kubota Corporation, ISEKI & CO., LTD., and Others.
Read More Reports:
Access Control Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/access-control-market
Translucent Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/translucent-concrete-market
Risk-based Monitoring Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/risk-based-monitoring-software-market
Network Automation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/network-automation-market
Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies
Supply Chain Management Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/supply-chain-management-software-market
Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aeroderivative-gas-turbine-market
MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mena-mro-market
Fumed Silica Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fumed-silica-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
James Rowan
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other