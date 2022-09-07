Solar PV Inverter Market Share, Size, Price, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report Forecast 2022-2027
Global Solar PV Inverter Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Application Of The Product In The Residential Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Solar PV Inverter Market Size , Share, Demand, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global solar PV inverter market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, voltage, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-PV-inverter-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 7.3 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.8 Billion
Solar PV inverter is a clean source of energy, helps save a significant amount of money, and provides relief at the time of long power cuts. In this regard, the rising application of the product in the residential sector is also driving the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of high-tech electronic appliances in the modern household is further propelling the demand for solar PV inverter.
Moreover, the increasing demand for electricity in the utility and industrial sectors is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rapid industrial advancements in countries like India and China.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Solar PV inverter refers to an equipment which converts DC power into AC power generated from the solar array. This AC power is utilised in various applications including electric grids. Solar PV inverters also track voltage and shuts down the flow of current during emergency conditions.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-PV-inverter-market
On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into:
• Central Inverters
• String Inverters
• Microinverters
• Others
The market has been segmented based on voltage into:
• < 1,000 V
• 1,000 – 1,499 V
• >1,500 V
• Others
The significant applications of the product include:
• Utility Scale
• Residential Scale
• Small Commercial Scale
• Large Commercial Scale
• Industrial Scale
• Others
The regional markets for solar PV inverter include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the solar PV inverter market include the increasing concerns pertaining to emission of greenhouse gases, which is generating demand for the product, as it is eco-friendly. The stringent regulations of the government encouraging the utilisation of solar energy are anticipated to be the crucial trends in the market. The market is likely to be aided by the rising prices of fossil fuels.
Furthermore, the growing technological advancements in the sectors, such as aerospace and defence, and electronics and electrical, coupled with the increasing investments towards upgrading the existing power sources are likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, FIMER Group, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, and Toshiba International Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Chickpeas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chick-peas-market
Citric Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/citric-acid-market
Rear Spoiler Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rear-spoiler-market
Coco Coir Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coco-coir-market
High Performance Wheels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-performance-wheels-market
India Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-extra-neutral-alcohol-ena-market
Africa E-Learning Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-e-learning-market
Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/software-defined-networking-market
Surgical Scissors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-scissors-market
Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other