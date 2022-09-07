N-bromosuccinimide Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The n-bromosuccinimide market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are high demand for n-bromosuccinimide, which is used in various applications such as pharmaceutical industry, pesticide industry, and others.

N-bromosuccinimide or NBS is a chemical reagent used in organic chemistry in radical substitution and electrophilic addition reactions. N-bromosuccinimide or NBS can be considered a suitable source of cationic bromine. N- bromosuccinimide is a popular bromination reagent. It is a versatile source of bromine for reactions such as electrophilic additions and radical substitutions. It is the most convenient source of cationic bromine. Its uses are varied since its demand in the medical and pharmaceutical industries coincides with its application in the manufacturing of pesticides. The chemical reagent is an excellent raw material for making pesticides that repel insects and pests that cause agricultural products to rot.

Major companies Suru Chemical, Halides Chemicals, Nantong Jianru, Nanjing TianNing Chemical, Kente Catalysts, Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical, Purecha Group, Zhejiang Deqing Yinyuan Biotechnology, Nikakem Products, Jiangxi Dasuo Chemical, Guannan East Chemical, Anhui Wotu Chemical

Major factors driving growth of the global n-bromosuccinimide market are rapid expansion of the main end-user industries, in particular the pharmaceutical industry, pesticide industry, and others. Furthermore, rapid global urbanization, expansion of machinery and equipment industries, rising number of multinational corporations, regional retail stores, and supply chains are likely to drive growth of the global n-bromsuccinimide market.

Increased spending on research & development activities for the development of new products by various market participants should significantly stimulate market growth in the projected period and open opportunities for market participants. Due to the increasing demand for high-end products at home and abroad, many companies have also begun to venture into high-end areas. In addition, growth of the young population and increasing workforce across the globe, as well as expansion of the entertainment environment and rising penetration of Internet access would present many opportunities that will drive growth of the n-bromsuccinimide market during the forecast period and create new opportunities for many players in the global market for n-bromsuccinimide.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Content 99%

Content 98%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticides Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.