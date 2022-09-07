Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period to 2029

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development, Dynamics, Segmentation, Market Overview, Market Scope and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market is the most common and aggressive primary malignant brain tumor and accounts for 60% of brain tumors in adults. GBMs can arise in the brain de novo or evolve from lower-grade astrocytoma. In adults, GBM occurs most often in the cerebral hemispheres, especially in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Many genetic and environmental factors have been studied in glioblastoma multiforme, but no risk factor that accounts for a large proportion of GBM has been identified. So like many other cancers, GBM is sporadic, although some studies indicate a high prevalence (17%) of prior therapeutic irradiation among patients with GBM. The latency between irradiation and the development of GBM varies from a few years to several decades. There is no substantial evidence of GBM association with lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, or exposure to N- Nitroso compounds. Studies have shown that the use of mobile phones doesn’t increase the risk of development of GBM; however, its association with long term use needs further confirmation.

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. Strategic initiatives such as collaboration, agreement, and signing of sales agreements to invent and innovate pharmacological treatments are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that glioblastoma multiforme treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most commonly occurring malignant primary brain tumor, representing 77%-81% of all central nervous system (CNS) primary malignant tumors. The World Health Organization classified it as a grade IV diffuse astrocytic and oligodendroglial tumor. The mean age of primary GBM presentation is 62 years, and the median survival is approximately 14.6 months. The poor prognosis associated with GBM is well documented, while survival rates remain disappointingly low despite medical and surgical advances. As per the study, International studies reveal an approximate annual incidence rate of 0.59 to 5 per 100,000 persons; however, studies indicate a rise in incidence. Miranda-Filho et al. in 2017 described increasing rates of CNS and brain cancers in countries in South America, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe, while decreasing rates were only reported in Japan. Dobes et al. in 2011 have also noted an increasing incidence of GBM tumors in two of their multicentered Australian studies, with a particular increase in frontal and temporal lobe GBM tumors. The increased incidence of glioblastoma multiforme raises the demand for early detection and diagnosis via utilizing the latest technology, propelling the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. The rising incidence of glioblastoma across the globe is expected to accelerate the demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment. Thus, the increased incidence rates of glioblastoma multiforme are expected to boost the market’s growth.

Increasing research and development (R&D)

Increasing research and development (R&D) activities in molecular biotechnology and gene therapy for cancer and related diseases have facilitated the development of various biological drugs. These drugs assist in diminishing the side effects of the existing treatment methods, thus creating broader acceptance amongst patients. Tumor heterogeneity and variation in the patient-to-patient treatment approach are expected to increase the demand for a personalized treatment approach to manage glioblastoma multiforme. The approval of new treatments is expected to increase the life expectancy of patients living with glioblastoma multiforme. Furthermore, a special designation granted to investigational drugs by the FDA is expected to expedite novel therapy’s approval process and commercialization. An increase in collaborations between researchers and market players is expected to boost the development of novel and effective treatment options for glioblastoma multiforme. The increasing approval for novel therapy and combination therapy is expected to drive the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market.

Opportunity

Increasing drug approvals

The escalating demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment should yield more regulatory approvals for associated drugs. Increasing regulatory endorsements for related drugs and recombinant products will constitute an increase in glioblastoma multiforme treatment market value in the coming years. In the framework of a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) initiative to promote the recognition of Drug Regulatory Authorities, ANMAT´s evaluation process finished on December 11, 2009. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment industry has witnessed numerous drug approvals in recent years, driven by the increasing fatality rate of the disease. Increasing drug approvals will ramp up the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market demand.

Some of the key players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (A subsidiary of Siemens Healthcare), ZEISS International, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Elekta, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eckert & Ziegler, Accord Healthcare, Angiochem, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC. (A Subsidiary of Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), AstraZeneca, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CELON LABS, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., EnGeneIC, ERC.SA., Genenta science, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Loxo Oncology (A Subsidiary of Eli Lilly), Novartis AG, VBL THERAPEUTICS, Viatris Inc., and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Scope

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on type, treatment, patient type, drug type, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Type

Primary (De Novo)

Secondary

On the basis of type, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into primary (De Novo) and secondary.

Treatment

Surgery

Radiotherapy

Medications

On the basis of treatment, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into surgery, radiotherapy and medications.

Patient Type

Adult

Geriatric

Child

On the basis of patient type, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into adult, geriatric and child.

Drug Type

Branded

Generics

On the basis of drug type, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into generics and branded.

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

On the basis of route of administration, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into parenteral, oral and others.

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

On the basis of end user, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, treatment, patient type, drug type, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above. The regions covered in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of the disease in the region. Germany is expected to dominate the European market due to the large number of major market players. Japan is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to the increased research and development activities in the country.

