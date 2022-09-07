Calcium Chloride Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Calcium Chloride Market To Be Driven By The Growing Oil And Gas Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Chloride Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium chloride market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, raw material, grade, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-chloride-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.42 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.9 Billion
The global market for calcium chloride has grown significantly in recent years, owing to rising demand for dust control and de-icing applications. The global demand for calcium chloride is increasing as a result of increased demands from the oil and gas industry, and this trend is expected to continue. Expanding application range of calcium chloride in the construction segment is expected to boost the global market’s growth.
The rising use of calcium chloride as a food preservative in the food processing industry is expected to fuel demand growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing potential applications for calcium chloride in waste treatment and agriculture are likely to provide many new opportunities for the global market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Calcium chloride is a salt with the chemical formula CaCl2. It is an inorganic compound. At room temperature, it is a white crystalline solid that is highly soluble in water. It is made by mixing calcium hydroxide with hydrochloric acid to neutralise it.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-chloride-market
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Liquid
Hydrated Solid
Anhydrous Solid
The industry is divided based on raw material into:
Natural Brine
Solvay Process (by-Product)
Limestone and HCl
Others
The market is segregated based on grade into:
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
The market can be categorised on the basis of application into:
De-Icing
Dust Control and Road Stabilisation
Drilling Fluids
Construction
Industrial Processing
Others
Regionally, the industry is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The global market for calcium chloride has grown significantly in recent years, owing to rising demand in dust control and de-icing activities, and in the gas and oil industries. During the forecast period, an expanding application range of calcium chloride in the construction segment is expected to enhance the global market’s growth.
Moreover, the growing use of calcium chloride as a food preservative in the food processing industry is likely to drive market expansion in the coming years. Calcium chloride’s functional property of lowering the freezing point of water has also resulted in increased market demand.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, TETRA Technologies Inc., Solvay, Tiger Calcium, Ward Chemical Ltd., and Zirax Limited, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
India Beauty And Personal Care Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-beauty-and-personal-care-market
Frequency Converter Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frequency-converter-market
Coffee Creamer Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coffee-creamer-market
Saudi Arabia Led Light Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-led-light-market
Business Software And Services Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-software-and-services-market
Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Companies : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies
Polyetherimide Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyetherimide-market
Bone Cement Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-cement-market
Indian Pasta Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-5-companies-in-the-indian-pasta-market
Commercial Printing Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-printing-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Elena jones
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other