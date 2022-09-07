JDXpert to Exhibit at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, September 13-16, 2022

JDXpert to exhibit for the first time at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, September 13-16, 2022. Attendees will have an opportunity to stop by the JDXpert booth - 7911 - for an abbreviated demo and chat with our Job Description 'Xperts.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDXpert, the leader in job description software, is excited to exhibit for the first time at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, September 13-16.

We'll be taking meetings with media, influencers, and potential partners and encourage interested parties to reach out to schedule a meeting or drop by the booth for an abbreviated demo and chat with our Job Description 'Xperts.'

The demo will highlight the benefits of managing job descriptions through a dedicated solution. Xperts will be on hand to demonstrate the key features that have helped to make JDXpert an indispensable HR tool. Some of these include:

- A prebuilt library containing millions of data points of detailed, curated content, so you never have to start from scratch, enabling users to build job descriptions in half the time.

- Internal collaboration tools ensure conversations, edits, approvals, rejections, and more are consolidated and tracked within the system.

- Unlimited sharing to gain insight from stakeholders and subject-matter experts.

- Integrations with most recruitment, talent management, compensation planning, and HRMS systems, including Workday, Payscale, SAP, PeopleSoft, Oracle UltiPro, and more.

- Debiasing feature to highlight potentially discriminatory language within your job descriptions, supporting DE&I, and helping companies appeal to all qualified applicants.

- Highly configurable parent/child relationships easily cascade information from "parent" to "child," eliminating the need to modify the same information across multiple job descriptions.

Almost every task in HR starts with the job description. JDXpert customers, on average, experience an efficiency gain of over $232,000 per year when they use this system to manage their job descriptions. That number does not even consider the ROI driven by labor litigation and bad hire avoidance. It's an exciting innovation changing the HR landscape for some of America's most visible brands, including Rite Aid, Chick-fil-A, Ryder, Roche, GM Financial, Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and many more.

To quote JDXpert's CEO, Andrew Ellerhorst:

"It's exciting to be able to get out from behind our desks and showcase JDXpert at the HR Technology Conference & Expo. We love to see people's faces when they see that there are sophisticated solutions out there designed specifically to take the anguish out of managing job descriptions. Historically, job descriptions have been "maintained" via Word docs, shared drives, and email review requests, which most HR professionals can attest to, often resulting in absolute chaos and a tendency to push off the task until a job description is necessary. When we highlight the importance of job descriptions and how they impact just about everything we do in HR, people recognize that these traditional approaches are archaic and inefficient. At the show, we will provide 'round-the-clock demonstrations of our software. We encourage anyone who has ever touched a job description (and likely hated it) to come by and see how JDXpert can help them save time, money, and (honestly) sanity."

Visit https://jdxpert.com/explainer-video/ to learn more about JDXpert and its value.

For HR Tech vendor attendees, be sure to sign up for the Partnership Summit and schedule a time to speak to a JDXpert rep here: https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/partnership_summit

Visit the JDXpert booth on the Expo floor, Booth 7911, across from the case study theater. Every visitor to the JDXpert booth will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $500 Amazon Gift Card.

Ashley Johnston, JDXpert, 919-789-1965, ajohnston@jdxpert.com

