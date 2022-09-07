Submit Release
Michael McQueen's newly released "Make a Joyful Noise" is a charming juvenile fiction that encourages young readers to celebrate one's faith

"Make a Joyful Noise" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael McQueen is an enjoyable and uplifting message of God's connection to all through scripture and the comfort one can find in embracing daily celebration of the living Word of God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make a Joyful Noise": a heartfelt message of God's love for young readers. "Make a Joyful Noise" is the creation of published author Michael McQueen, who is Board Certified in General Pediatrics and Neonatology. He has practiced Neonatology for thirty years and is currently enrolled in Denver Seminary, pursuing his Master of Divinity degree. He and his wife, Lorie, live in Telluride, Colorado.

McQueen shares, "For Christians, the Bible is the living Word of God and a never-ending source of learning and guidance for living life. In Make a Joyful Noise, Kye and Kenzie, twin brother-and-sister kangaroo rats in the desert southwest, employ 'Bible surfing' to learn how to express their joy over God's creation and to remind us that everyone is good at something."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael McQueen's new book features vibrant illustrations by Lisa Davis, a lifelong entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art collector.

McQueen's engaging narration paired with Davis's vibrant imagery is certain to delight and entertain while imparting an important message of faith.

Consumers can purchase "Make a Joyful Noise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Make a Joyful Noise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

