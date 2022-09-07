Mackenzie Grace's newly released "Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce" is a heartfelt message of hope for divorcees

"Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mackenzie Grace draws from the author's personal experiences with healing and rebuilding from a painful divorce.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce": an empowering and uplifting message of hope. "Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce" is the creation of published author Mackenzie Grace, a dedicated wife and mother of two.

Mackenzie Grace shares, "Walking through the fiery flames of divorce is dangerous and debilitating, but for so many Christian women, it can also be shameful and agonizing. This author knows all too well the fires that encompass the roads that lead to the pit of divorce, and she hopes to lend encouragement to those walking in, through, and even out of their fiery furnace.

"Has the rug been pulled out from underneath you? Were you caught off guard by the unexpected betrayal? Are you aching and unsure how you may ever heal the wounds left by broken vows and a severed marriage that was never going to be you?

"Grace under Fire offers good news to the brokenhearted. Page after page bids stories of hope and real-life lessons of God's abundant grace and favor for those He calls His daughters.

"Whether divorce is imminent or long past, the chapters of this book will glide by quickly in the reader's hands and heart as the author shares vulnerable heartbreak paired with the goodness of God's timing. Read glimpses of how God sees, cares, and cherishes His children even in the messiest moments of their lives. The reader is sure to relate with heartbreak and relish in hope.

"This is your chance to take away the truth of unconditional love and the pursuit of the heart that only one man can offer. Don't miss the hope that is gifted in this page-turner. Will you find grace within your fire?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mackenzie Grace's new book will bring fresh perspective to the challenges that come with a broken marriage.

Mackenzie Grace provides a powerful message that displays her fighting spirit and determined faith.

Consumers can purchase "Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Grace under Fire: The Pursuit of Restoration and Refinement in the Fires of Divorce," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing