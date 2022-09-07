Trish Lawler's newly released "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" is a heartfelt reflection on a life of determination

"The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" from Christian Faith Publishing author Trish Lawler is an engaging memoir that takes readers into the author's key memories and experiences of both the peaks and valleys of life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse": a poignant personal history. "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" is the creation of published author Trish Lawler.

Lawler shares, "surviving since birth, wondering how she keeps going through abuse, illnesses, and heartaches, Trish knows now the only way possible has been through God, Jesus, and their followers. Without God, I know I would not be here."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trish Lawler's new book will inspire and tug at the heartstrings as a story of significant challenges unfolds.

Lawler doesn't pull any punches as she reflects on the moments that have led to her determined spirit and empowering faith.

