Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,595 in the last 365 days.

Trish Lawler's newly released "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" is a heartfelt reflection on a life of determination

"The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" from Christian Faith Publishing author Trish Lawler is an engaging memoir that takes readers into the author's key memories and experiences of both the peaks and valleys of life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse": a poignant personal history. "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" is the creation of published author Trish Lawler.

Lawler shares, "surviving since birth, wondering how she keeps going through abuse, illnesses, and heartaches, Trish knows now the only way possible has been through God, Jesus, and their followers. Without God, I know I would not be here."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trish Lawler's new book will inspire and tug at the heartstrings as a story of significant challenges unfolds.

Lawler doesn't pull any punches as she reflects on the moments that have led to her determined spirit and empowering faith.

Consumers can purchase "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Trish Lawler's newly released "The Broken Survivor: A Tale about Surviving Physical, Mental, and Emotional Abuse" is a heartfelt reflection on a life of determination

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.