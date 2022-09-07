Dr. Loretta Velez's newly released "The Adventures of a Few Good Littles" is a charming story of what life is like for children of military servicemembers

"The Adventures of a Few Good Littles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Loretta Velez is an impactful message of the challenges and sacrifices made by the entire family when parents are active in the military.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of a Few Good Littles": a helpful narrative for helping young readers understand life in the military. "The Adventures of a Few Good Littles" is the creation of published author Dr. Loretta Velez.

Dr. Velez shares, "Korbin and Grace are the children 'The Littles' of two Marine Corps officers. This book describes their first military move from the United States to Japan. It is written through the eyes of Korbin. It gives those who have not experienced the military life a short glimpse into what is seen and felt when your entire world is designed around change. It shows the importance of a strong support system and that even with many miles, an ocean, and many hours between them, the distance does not affect the close connection between this young military family and their extended family members."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Loretta Velez's new book offers an uplifting and encouraging narrative that will aid parents and loved ones in discussing the necessity of moving away from what is familiar.

Dr. Velez's heartfelt story is certain to resonate with many as Korbin explores his ever-changing world alongside his loving family.

