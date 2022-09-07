Clarence Reid Jr's newly released "When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life" holds an encouraging message

"When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Clarence Reid Jr is a helpful and comforting message of God's grace shared in hopes of aiding during the valleys of life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life": an encouraging resource for spiritual guidance. "When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life" is the creation of published author Clarence Reid Jr, a loving husband, father, son, and brother who was born and raised in Tuskegee, Alabama. Reid Jr graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School (class of '88) and obtained both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. He is a deacon at Living by Faith Worship Center, located in Wetumpka, Alabama, and is a proud veteran of the military and law enforcement.

Reid Jr shares, "this is the season to encourage one another. God is love, and he is pleased when we show it to one another. We are living in difficult times, but we can't give up. We have to keep the faith and know that God is always in control regardless of the situation. Always keep God first in everything you do, and believe that he will work it out. God wants us to lean and depend on him regardless if we are going through a difficult time or not. We all must be helpers, one to another, regardless of race, creed, or color. We all belong to God, and we must recognize him and do his will at all times."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clarence Reid Jr's new book will empower and challenge as readers reflect on the thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture.

Reid Jr brings a heartfelt message of God's grace and compassion in hopes of aiding those in need of encouragement.

Consumers can purchase "When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "When The Dam Breaks, God Is Still with You: An Inspirational Guide to Various Problems in Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

