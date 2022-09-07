Richelle Jones's newly released "When You Look in the Mirror" is an enjoyable tale of a young girl's promise and the need to follow one's dreams

"When You Look in the Mirror" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richelle Jones is an empowering message for girls of any age to share together that promotes the feminine spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When You Look in the Mirror": a supportive message of finding one's true value. "When You Look in the Mirror" is the creation of published author Richelle Jones, a dedicated mother of three and imaginative artist.

Jones shares, "dream big, sister! Whether you want to fly to outer space or play to sold-out arenas, this book is intended to encourage and support the personal growth and dreams of every young lady who reads it. Through God's perfect plan and unconditional love, young women can grow up to be the greatest, bravest, and strongest gifts to humanity!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richelle Jones's new book pairs an uplifting message of feminine power alongside engaging illustrations.

Jones shares in hopes of bringing a motivating and empowering message of the power and promise of women.

