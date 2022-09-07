Gerald Berube's newly released "Challenging History" is a thought-provoking exploration of scripture with engaging personal reflections

"Challenging History" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald Berube is a creative discussion that examines historically relevant occurrences and God's word from a unique and compelling perspective.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 -- "Challenging History": an inspiring and articulate discussion. "Challenging History" is the creation of published author Gerald Berube.

Berube shares, "the purpose of this book is to hopefully encourage readers with low self-esteem or those who see themselves with some sort of disability to see their potential. I've seen myself in both status quos at times, but at the same time, I've realized how God lifted me out of that mire by reminding me of our past, present, and future relationship. In no way can this book be a substitute for biblical truths found throughout scripture in the finding of your meaningful purpose. Hopefully, you, as a reader, or one searching for answers, can find self-worth by encouraging you to dig deep into scripture and your soul in order to receive that connection."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Berube's new book brings readers some food for thought that will bring encouragement and promote critical thinking.

Berube offers a stimulating discourse that will engage and challenge readers perceptions of history and scripture.

