Rick E. Hall's newly released "What My Prodigal Son Taught Me about the Love of Our Heavenly Father" is an impactful family story of struggle and God's grace

"What My Prodigal Son Taught Me about the Love of Our Heavenly Father: From the Old Testament Father of Wrath to the New Testament Father of Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick E. Hall is a heartfelt message of hope for those who find themselves facing challenges in raising God-fearing children and being obedient to God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What My Prodigal Son Taught Me about the Love of Our Heavenly Father: From the Old Testament Father of Wrath to the New Testament Father of Love": a deeply personal account that will resonate with many. "What My Prodigal Son Taught Me about the Love of Our Heavenly Father: From the Old Testament Father of Wrath to the New Testament Father of Love" is the creation of published author Rick E. Hall, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who attended Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in speech with a minor in religion. After many changes in career, he became a registered nurse. Hall was called to work at hospice, where he was certified in wound and ostomy care at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and designed a successful hospice wound program for his then employer.

Hall shares, "This book is about the struggle of the author raising his youngest child and his need for total dependence on his Lord to make it to this point and to meet future struggles. His son was cute and a socialite but also a con artist. McCade was brought up in the church but never really grasped the concept of Christianity. He spent most of his life acting out because he felt abandoned by his biological mother.

"After having many skirmishes with the law, leading to several placements and jail time, McCade was let out of detention, only to return to his life of crime. Finally, on August 20, 2021, he was arrested and booked for something, which led him to pray through and accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. The prodigal son had returned to his home.

"Through all his adventures, his father learned about God's wrath on his children for their disobedience. God punishes his children because he loves them, and this author learned that the wrath shown to the Israelites was God's love, not true wrath. And because God never abandoned them or the author when they sinned, how could the author abandon his son?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick E. Hall's new book takes readers deep into the challenges faced by a family determined to help a son lost to God's light.

Hall shares in hopes of encouraging others who find themselves faced with similar challenges to trust in God and keep the faith in the darkest moments.

