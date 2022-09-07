Thomas P. Kaczur's newly released "Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator: The World Was My Oyster" is a fascinating memoir that takes readers into a unique career

"Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator: The World Was My Oyster" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas P. Kaczur is an engaging reflection on the author's key experiences and challenges faced during his time served as a trade facilitator at an international level.

MEADVILLE, Pa., September 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator: The World Was My Oyster": an engaging and entertaining journey within a compelling career path. "Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator: The World Was My Oyster" is the creation of published author Thomas P. Kaczur. Kaczur was a bonded project Superintendent for Combustion Engineering, an international engineering and construction company. Later in his career, he was a capital programs construction project manager for the New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation, exercising oversight of new construction and/or renovation of existing hospital facilities. During his tenure, his interest in the Pacific Rim was reignited by acquaintances and impromptu meetings in New York City. Kaczur was issued his export trade certificate of review by the US Department of Commerce and served as one of twelve Department of Commerce advisers to the US-China housing strategy roundtable, the US–China building council, and the US-China housing initiative.

Kaczur shares, "As increased attention is now being given to US-China and Pacific Rim relations, Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator stitches together real-life practices, skills, and experiences to pull back the domestic and foreign cultural trade curtain.

"Memoirs of a Trade Facilitator reflects the author's belief that life is meant to be lived to its fullest. The book describes coincidental meetings, subsequent treks overseas, and cultural knowledge gained during his Pacific Rim tenure. A network of friendships, opportunities, and potential business ventures became accessible as the author's personal relationships expanded.

"Unknown was the fact that his 'trade certification' was a double-edged sword. He was often called a 'foreign agent' involved in 'industrial espionage.' However, both sides used his insight for their own competitive advantage.

"The author looks back on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, filled with exciting, energetic personalities, central at times to the inner workings of quasi-public/private entrepreneurship. While even today, the author's recollection may seem incredible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas P. Kaczur's new book provides an entertaining and reflective discussion of the unique encounters and fascinating personalities met along the way.

Kaczur's nostalgic and appreciative tone offers an enjoyable read that paints a vivid picture of a compelling career.

