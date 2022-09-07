Heidi Norwood's newly released "When Does God Love Me?" is a charming message of God's love for young readers

"When Does God Love Me?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Heidi Norwood is an enjoyable children's narrative that takes a lyrical story and empowers young believers to trust in God's love.

Norwood shares, "When Does God Love Me? is a heartfelt story that will take readers through the mind of one very inquisitive little girl. Wondering just how God's love works, this curious child leads her mother through a series of questions that leaves no doubt just how amazing our Heavenly Father is. With illustrations that show the innocence of God's most precious creations, this fun story puts everything in the simplest terms so even the youngest of children can enjoy and understand. It's not only educational but also serves as a building block on their pathway to growing closer to the Lord—and how incredible His love truly is. The best part of it all is it's given unconditionally; He just loves you for being you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heidi Norwood's new book provides a welcome opportunity to remind young believers that God is always there.

Norwood brings readers a warm and vibrant message that will encourage and inspire.

