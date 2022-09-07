Jerry Udoh, Ph.D.'s newly released "Future Perfect: A Review of the Seven Laws of a Prosperous Christian" is an engaging discussion of how to achieve true prosperity

"Future Perfect: A Review of the Seven Laws of a Prosperous Christian" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Udoh, Ph.D. is an encouraging and carefully presented discussion of the various components needed to achieve true prosperity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Future Perfect: A Review of the Seven Laws of a Prosperous Christian": a helpful reminder of the seven laws which lead to success in three key areas of life. "Future Perfect: A Review of the Seven Laws of a Prosperous Christian" is the creation of published author Jerry Udoh, Ph.D., a certified public accountant and CEO of many businesses. Dr. Udoh is an accomplished Christian writer who has authored many books that have given hope and inspiration to many. He is an apostolic and prophetic minister and is currently the founder and senior pastor of Gilgal Christian Center, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also the president of Gilgal Ministry International, a global nonprofit Christian organization devoted to reaching the four corners of the world with the Gospel of Jesus Christ by bringing assistance to the less privileged and setting the captives free through the power of intervening prayer. Dr. Udoh is the executive producer of Breaking Bread, Moving Mountain Prayers, Upper Room, and Gilgal International Productions TV programs that air on various internet platforms.

Dr. Udoh shares, "God's plan for you as a believer is that you live in victory on earth with your eyes earnestly focused on the life of eternity with Him. The Lord revealed this much to prophet Jeremiah when He declared in Jeremiah 29:11, '"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."' John the Apostle reiterated the same promise when he wrote in 3 John 2, 'Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospered.' Victory connotes winning over circumstances that are in opposition to the fulfillment of your destiny, and to be victorious is to be free to live and utilize your potentials as God has ordained. From the Scriptures, we can therefore boldly conclude that there are three levels of prosperity the Lord plans for His children: prosperity in health, material prosperity, and prosperity in the spirit.

"I call this total or true prosperity. Therefore, to be a prosperous Christian, you must seek for and position yourself to be a partaker of this total prosperity. And this may not be possible unless you obey certain laws that pertain to life and godly living. These laws are seven in number. This book is a compilation of all the seven laws in one volume."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Udoh, Ph.D.'s new book will empower and inspire as readers reflect on the message within.

Dr. Udoh shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the steps necessary to find oneself in line with God's plan for a prosperous life.

