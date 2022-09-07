Matt Nichols's newly released "The Best Christmas Ever" is a charming story of an exuberant young bear with the true spirit of Christmas inside.

"The Best Christmas Ever" from Christian Faith Publishing author Matt Nichols is a delightful message of what Christmas is truly about and how easy it is to be misled by worldly influence to see it as a day of material gains.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Best Christmas Ever": a sweet tale of the spirit of Christmas. "The Best Christmas Ever" is the creation of published author Matt Nichols, a husband, father, pastor, crusade speaker, and, most importantly, a lover of Jesus Christ. Nichols regularly ministers to orphans in third‐world nations and holds mass scale crusades. He also pastors in a small town in Indiana, and although there are just over two thousand residents in town, the church has well over one thousand members

Nichols shares, "Join Hannah Bear and her friends in Beartown as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. Hannah Bear cannot contain her enthusiasm for her favorite time of year. And her friends don't seem to understand.

"As they go on a quest to find out why Hannah Bear is so excited, they discover that Christmas is not all about getting the latest toy or taking the most exotic vacation. One by one, they discover the meaning of family, sacrifice, faith, and remembering those that are less fortunate.

"In a time when Christmas bookshelves are full of Santa, reindeer, and elves, there are fewer and fewer stories that bring us back to what Christmas is really about. Pastor Matt wrote this book to read to the children of his church congregation during their Christmas Eve service. He hopes you experience the same joy as Hannah Bear and the children of his church as you enter Beartown in search of the meaning of Christmas."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matt Nichols's new book will entertain and inspire as young readers learn about why one celebrates Christmas.

Nichols brings readers an important message within an engaging narrative that will help young believers understand what Christmas really offers.

Consumers can purchase"The Best Christmas Ever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Best Christmas Ever," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing