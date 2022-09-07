Paint Protection Film Market to Worth USD 496.34 Million at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for PPFs from a wide range of industry verticals such as automotive, marine, electronics, transportation are major factors drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Paint Protection Film Market is forecast to reach USD 496.34 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paint safety film is a thermoplastic coating that cures when added to painted surfaces. The product is commonly used in the automotive industry to cover certain parts that are more vulnerable to abrasion or harm. Paint safety film is used in various parts of the vehicle, such as a door panel, bonnet, front bumper, rear bumper, side panel, side skirt, etc. The product prevents the car from soil, wax, mud, bugs, etc. induced by surface stains. It also gives a long period to maintain the vehicle surface to finish flawless. In effect, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and hybrid cars will boost the market for color safety films in the coming years. Improvement in the electronic industry would increase the growth in the market size of paint safety film due to its usage in different electronic equipment such as mobile phones, LED displays, household appliances, etc. As a consequence, growing development in the consumer electronics business will render the Asia Pacific an essential region in the coming years.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3347

Major companies Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, CCL Industries, Reflek Technologies Corp., Xpel Inc., Hexis S.A., Saint-Gobain, and STEK USA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the material, polyvinyl chloride generated a revenue of USD 31.8 million in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period due to its wide variety of applications owing to excellent properties such as lightweight, abrasion resistance, better mechanical strength, low cost.

The matte finish expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecasted period, as they are much more prone to damage than the glossy ones and are more costly. Thus, matte finish paint safety films are more appropriate to be used instead of other sections for coating the entire vehicle.

The automotive & transportation industry is the major contributor to the Paint Protection Film Market. The automotive & transportation sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 70.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the rapid industrialization, combined with growing transportation requirements, culminated in expanded demand for passenger and commercial cars.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Paint Protection Film in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 37.3% of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 24.9% market in the year 2019.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paint-protection-film-market

Segments covered in the report:

Material Type Insights (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume; 2019-2030)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyester

Others

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume; 2019-2030)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3347

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Heat Resistant Alloy Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-resistant-alloy-market

Permethrin Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/permethrin-market

Pivaloylacetonitrile Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pivaloylacetonitrile-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.