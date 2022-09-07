Henry A. Fagbola, PhD.'s newly released "Grace in His Bosom" is an engaging opportunity for deepening one's understanding of spiritual understanding

"Grace in His Bosom" from Christian Faith Publishing author Henry A. Fagbola, PhD. is an impactful discussion that will encourage and promote spiritual growth, connection with God, and knowledge of God's intentions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grace in His Bosom": a motivating discussion of faith. "Grace in His Bosom" is the creation of published author Henry A. Fagbola, PhD., who trained at the Word of Faith Bible Institute (WOFBI), Lagos. He holds a Ph.D. in Management and Leadership Studies. He also holds an MBA of the University of Calabar. His earlier training included cartography and journalism. Dr. Fagbola lives in New York City, where he serves as a Minister of the Gospel.

Dr. Fagbola shares, "'Do you understand what you're reading?' That was the direct question Philip asked the Ethiopian eunuch. He answered, 'How can I without some help?' and invited Philip to the chariot with him. The entire scenario in Acts 8:26–40 portrays in detail the essence of this book.

"Understanding spiritual understanding is a process. That process starts with relationship. It is propelled by the innate desire to share in the common experience in Christ. When you read the Bible like the eunuch did, the following things happen.

"You enter into a relationship with the King and His Kingdom.

"You access the instruction bank of the King and His Kingdom.

"You acquire knowledge about the King and His Kingdom.

"You communicate to the King of kings on the basis of the knowledge acquired.

"You confront kingdom distractions.

"You develop intimacy with God.

"You enter into spiritual bonding with the Holy Spirit.

"These seven steps define the content of this book. In Grace in His Bosom, Dr. Fagbola shared powerful insights that are necessary for understanding spiritual understanding."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Henry A. Fagbola, PhD.'s new book will encourage and inform as readers explore the seven steps carefully laid out within.

Dr. Fagbola brings readers an engrossing opportunity to deepen their understanding of God, spirituality, and connection to the Holy Spirit.

