Roseanne Lafferty's newly released "The Sailor's Heritage" balances historical drama with engaging romance to carry readers back to Post-Civil War America

"The Sailor's Heritage" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roseanne Lafferty is a charming fiction of love, faith, and family connection where a spirited young woman captures the heart of an enigmatic sailor.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sailor's Heritage": a delightful historical drama with heart. "The Sailor's Heritage" is the creation of published author Roseanne Lafferty, a native of New York with a passion for horses who owns and operates a boarding and training facility in Virginia.

Lafferty shares, "In the years following the American Civil War, there is a lot of conflict and uncertainty in the changing South. The way of life for the plantation owners will never again be the same. Elizabeth is determined to do everything that she can to secure her family's home, even if that means upsetting social norms in her hometown.

"Christopher is coming home, but before he can settle down, he must confront the mystery behind his parents' deaths so many years ago. He sets out alone on his quest until his love for a spirited young woman, who has no intentions of marrying, will force him to resurrect a name that he turned away from so many years ago.

"Can Elizabeth and Christopher uncover the truth before they themselves become victims of the same fate his parents suffered?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roseanne Lafferty's new book will captivate readers from the start as they witness a tale of true love unfold.

Murder, mystery, and determination abound within the pages of this spirited historical drama.

Consumers can purchase "The Sailor's Heritage" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Sailor's Heritage," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing