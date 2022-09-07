Author Darrell Michael's new book "Rosie's Red Nose" is the charming continuation of Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, which follows the adventures of his granddaughter.

Recent release "Rosie's Red Nose" from Page Publishing author Darrell Michael centers around a young reindeer with a big responsibility to live up to. As Rudolph's granddaughter, Rosie is meant to light up the night sky and lead Santa on Christmas Eve, but when her nose stops working, it's all hands-on deck to fix the problem and restore her nose's glow.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darrell Michael, an ex-police officer enjoying retirement as a singer, songwriter, musician, and published poet, has completed his new book "Rosie's Red Nose": an adorable Christmas tale about Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer's granddaughter Rosie, and the trouble that ensues when her bright red nose stops working.

"In 2014, I wrote this story to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the most famous reindeer ever to lead Santa's sleigh," writes Michael. "It is a delightful story that includes technological advances relevant to today's society with a blend of humor. It also puts a focus on evolving social attitudes about equality for everyone. I would like to dedicate this story to my two granddaughters, Autumn and Summer. May the spirit of Christmas keep you forever young."

Published by Page Publishing, Darrell Michael's imaginative tale continues the well-beloved tale of Rudolph and brings its messages into the modern world for new audiences. Full of vibrant artwork and a powerful message of acceptance and inclusion, readers of all ages will find their minds captivated by Rosie's tale and want to revisit it again and again.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Rosie's Red Nose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing