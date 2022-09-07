Author Vickie L. Gardner's new book "Darby Meets Tall Town" is a sweet tale of family and friendship as Darby helps new friends find their way back home.

Recent release "Darby Meets Tall Town" from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner is the latest title in her "The Adventures of Darby" series for children. Darby and his much taller friend, Shyrka, embark on a journey to visit Shyrka's hometown, and help a little girl lost in the woods with her puppy find her way back to her family.

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vickie L. Gardner, a married mother, grandmother, three-time graduate of the Institute of Children's Literature, and member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and the Pikes Peak Writers Group who enjoys music, photography, making jewelry, and spending time in the beautiful mountains of Colorado, has completed her new book "Darby Meets Tall Town": a beautifully illustrated story for young readers.

"Darby Meets Tall Town" takes Darby and his new friend, Shyrka, on another fun adventure. Down the Trail of the Willows, through the B'lack Forest, and across the meadow is Tall Town, Shyrka's home.

While out gathering pine berries for Darby's mother, Shyrka and Darby talk about helping others as chief's apprentices, and how important it is to gain the trust of the village m'ites. Shyrka thinks about his family, wishing they would accept him and wondering if they miss him. What happens along the trail and in Tall Town helps Darby and Shyrka understand the meaning of helping others and the importance of family.

