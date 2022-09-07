Author Bill McCarthy's new book "Pieces of Eight: A Story in Life and Law" is the fascinating tale of a success attorney who survived the rock bottom of addiction.

Recent release "Pieces of Eight: A Story in Life and Law" from Page Publishing author Bill McCarthy tells the gripping journey of attorney Billy Mac, a high-profile lawyer whose career was upended by alcohol and multiple affairs. Now sober, Bill finds himself representing a personal injury case at the request of a friend, with his past serving a constant reminder to stay clear of temptations.

MCALLEN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill McCarthy, an author who has published multiple technical works, has completed his new book "Pieces of Eight: A Story in Life and Law": a gripping and poignant collection of stories exploring attorney Billy Mac's life, his struggles with excessive vices, and how the law is a constantly changing force.

"It's strange to fear places you use to love," writes McCarthy. "When singularly touched by a terrible event, even alcoholic addiction resulting in a breakdown, you walk a stranger in familiar places afraid of the shadows. People ask how you managed to pull yourself together, but you have not. You carry on searching for answers that are not there. You take it day by day, putting one foot in front of the other, and try to go out on your feet.

"In deposition or trial, all the plaque falls away from his brain. He ate opponents for lunch, slaying half your witnesses with humor and the rest with intellect. He could explain away the most damaging evidence as unworthy of wrapping fish. He could reform memories more dramatically than if the witness ingested psycho-active drugs. Most importantly, on cross examination, he could separate a witness from his intestines in the fashion of certain large jungle cats.

"Terrific and talented as he is. At night, self-loathing boils his brain in a ferment of awful dreams. This is a story of redemption and beginning anew, the search for a tranquil heart."

Published by Page Publishing, Bill McCarthy's potent tale will follow Billy on his journey to a new start as he helps to heal the wounds he's caused and get his life in order. A character-driven and stirring narrative, "Pieces of Eight" delivers a suspenseful drama that will stay with readers long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Pieces of Eight: A Story in Life and Law" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

