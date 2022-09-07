Tom Harris's newly released "Stand for the Land: A Defining Duty of Richard A. Wilson" is a compelling biography that explores one man's commitment to the natural world.

"Stand for the Land: A Defining Duty of Richard A. Wilson" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Harris is an enjoyable and informative discussion of the need as a collective to protect and preserve the natural world and how one man dedicated a lifetime of service to do just that.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stand for the Land: A Defining Duty of Richard A. Wilson": a powerful memoir that will take readers deep into the efforts of one man's dedication to God's creation. "Stand for the Land: A Defining Duty of Richard A. Wilson" is the creation of published author Tom Harris, who is now retired and living in Utah, and was long one of California's leading environment writers for the Sacramento Bee and the San Jose Mercury News, among other publications. Harris was a Pulitzer finalist twice and won the coveted George Polk Award and many other national, regional, and state awards for his work.

Harris shares, "Richard A. Wilson is a remarkable man, grounded in courage and commitment, fighting for what he loves – the land, our water, and our forests. For most of his long life, he has lived near, played and worked in and sought solace from the deep woods in remote Northern California.

"Richard's story, as transcribed in the early years of this century, records how he faced down and defeated powerful interests, including water guzzlers, intent upon developing a massive dam that would have inundated part of his land and much of Round Valley near Covelo, destroying the flows and habitat of the Middle Fork of the Eel River; recreational development to create a massive subdivision in that same remote area; and timber war lords and road builders determined to cut up and liquidate the natural forested landscape of Northern California. As a bi-partisan Republican conservationist and man for the land, Richard accepted public service leadership, on the initial California Coastal Commission, the State Board of Forestry & Fire Protection, and two terms as Director of the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection. He has helped save wild rivers from dams, the remarkable California coastline from excessive development, productive farmlands from massive subdivisions, and has fought endlessly to protect and preserve the health and vigor of our forests.

"As he reflects on his efforts over many decades, he acknowledges the dangerous reality that we as a people face more so than ever, as we lose an understanding of our natural landscapes and yield to increasing influence from power and greed. While this book recounts the history of one man's remarkable efforts, it gives instruction about what we encounter today, and how we must meet contemporary dynamics, ecological conditions, and community needs.

"Richard presents an urgent invitation for all to embrace a new conservation ethic and strategy of the land and conversion to a more natural economy. Based on his experience and commitment, Richard urges us to face head-on the merchants of greed and self-interest and to no longer subjugate our natural resources to those forces. For Richard, we need individual and collective efforts anchored in community to protect our natural heritage. Here is a story of one man, who successfully challenged many powerful forces, and as he looks back and stands in the present, inspires us to change course and embrace, with just and dedicated action, a great cultural, spiritual and education change to care for our common home."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Harris's new book brings readers a powerful message of the importance of maintaining and cherishing one's natural heritage.

Harris paints a vivid and uplifting story of how, through determination, trust, and an unwavering appreciation of the world, Richard Wilson was able to hold back the forces bent on deconstructing the natural world.

