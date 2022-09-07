Turboexpander Market Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth Till 2029

Turboexpander Market

Surge in usage of natural gas for the generation of electricity has acted as a major driver of the global turboexpander market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in usage of natural gas for the generation of electricity has acted as a major driver of the turboexpander market. Presently, major industries are shifting from using coal toward the application of natural gas as a source of fuel for power generation. This has increased the usage of pipelines, thus boosting the application of turboexpanders for more energy-efficient processes. In addition, turboexpander finds its application in cryogenic plants for the production of propane, ethane, and butane. However, high procurement cost for turboexpanders is anticipated to have negative impacts on the growth of the turboexpander market. On the contrary, governments of many countries are coming up with favorable regulations to promote the use of clean fuel in the industries, which are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

A turboexpander, also known as an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine in which a high-pressure gas expands to produce useful work, which is used to drive an equipment or a machinery. It is majorly used for recovering energy when the pressure of a gas stream needs reduction. A turboexpander exhibits a power range from 7.5 MW to 750 MW, and is used in industries for refrigeration processes such as extraction of ethane and natural gas liquids from natural gas, and for liquefaction of other gasses. it operates on the principle of Joule–Thompson technique, and has three major functions, which include expansion compressor, expansion generator, and expansion brake. Turboexpanders are manufactured abiding by some specific guidelines to sustain extreme conditions in the industries.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global turboexpander market.

Owing to the outbreak of the pandemic and the resulted economic downfall, the prices of oil & gas have declined significantly. This is attributed to the fall in the demand in the market that caused huge losses to the major industries, which, in turn, led to reduction in demand for turboexpanders.

