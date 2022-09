North America Adult Incontinence Products Market 2027 Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

North America adult incontinence products market report provides an extensive analysis with current and emerging trends dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America adult incontinence products industry was pegged at $3.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. Surge in the aging population, growth in e-commerce, rise in acceptance toward adult incontinence, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products and surge in concern toward disposal of products hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological integration is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

โ€ข Cardinal Health Inc.

โ€ข Domtar Corporation

โ€ข Drylock Technologies NV

โ€ข First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

โ€ข Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

โ€ข Kimberly Clarke Corporation

โ€ข Health Care Products, Inc.

โ€ข Procter & Gamble

โ€ข Ontex Group NV

โ€ข Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9854

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

โ€ข The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the awareness among the adult population regarding personal care and hygiene products. This increased the demand for adult incontinence products.

โ€ข In addition, major market players have launched range of underpants, briefs, and other incontinence products to boost the sales of manufacturing companies.

โ€ข However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in a disruption in the supply chain and reduced consumer spending.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9854

The diapers segment dominated the market

By product type, the diapers segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the North America adult incontinence products market, due to the variety of products available in the market such as ultra-absorbent diapers, super-absorbent diapers, gender-specific diapers, biodegradable diapers, and regular diapers. However, the underwear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the aging population in the region.

The disposable segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By usage, the disposable segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the North America adult incontinence products market. The increase in adoption of disposable adult incontinence products such as underwear, disposable pads, and disposable briefs, and others and features such as liquid absorption and retention capacity, easy to use, available in different sizes, fluffy, comfortable, leak proof protection, and odor control propel the growth of the segment.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

AI in Healthcare Market

Surgical Scissors Market

๐€๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ :

Singapore mHealth Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-mhealth-market-seeking-new.html

Singapore Transplant Diagnostics Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-transplant-diagnostics-market.html

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.