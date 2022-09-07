Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the Second District.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22124707

The suspects and a vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/H8gvx6yHn68

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 4200 block of Fessenden Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22128283

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 4:23 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22128269

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 5:44 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property and fled the scene. CCN: 22128272

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:49 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22128273

These cases are being investigated as potentially being related. Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

