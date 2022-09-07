Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 2, 2022, in the 4200 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:58 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied. The suspect took the money and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/sGv8JIagv90

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###