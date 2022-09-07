Satellite Connectivity Market to reach $22.12 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Satellite Connectivity Market," The satellite connectivity market was valued at $11.12 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of orbit, the satellite connectivity market is bifurcated into Elliptical, GEO, LEO, and MEO. The LEO garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in satellite launches in the LEO orbit by several private players globally.

North America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global satellite connectivity market share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient satellite connectivity systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced satellite connectivity systems across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Depending on end user, the missile defense system market is fragmented into Civil and earth observation, government and military, and commercial. The commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the satellite connectivity being consumed for various commercial applications throughout the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the satellite connectivity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing satellite connectivity components.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced satellite systems manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced satellite connectivity components globally.

