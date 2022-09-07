Africa Large Volume Parenterals Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

Africa large volume parenterals market study provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) industry was valued at $662 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,133 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market garnered 291,095 thousand units in 2017, and is expected to reach 582,780 thousand units by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2024. Parenteral route of drug administration refers to administration of drugs through non-oral routes. Large volume parenterals, also termed as large volume injections, are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml. They include calcium solutions, sodium chloride, ringer's, sodium bicarbonate and other electrolyte solutions, dextrose (glucose) & other sugar solutions, amino acid, peptide & other protein fraction solutions, solutions containing a combination of the above, sometimes with vitamins added, dextrans, and other plasma expanders.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key local players within Africa large volume parenterals market include Abacus Parenteral Drugs Limited, Erongo Med, Datlabs Private Limited, Addis Pharmaceuticals Factory PLC, Pharmacure PLC, Mascareignes Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (operates as a subsidiary of Parenteral Drug (India) Ltd.), and Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid surge in number of surgeries, and rise in risk of malnutrition are the major factors that drive the growth of the Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) market. However, preference for enteral nutrition and high risk of infection/allergic reaction during a parenteral administration restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for palliative care services in Africa is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

On the basis of treatment type, fluid balance injections segment dominated the market in 2017 by garnering nearly two-thirds share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analysis period. This is attributed to the fact that fluid balance injections can be used for a broad customer base, including patients who are critically ill, septic, with major cardiac, liver or renal comorbidity, or after a major surgery.

Based on route of administration, the intravenous segment held the major market share of more than four-fifths in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, since it is the fastest way to deliver large volume parenterals, as the drug is easily carried throughout the body with the help of circulation.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Intramuscular segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2024.

• By treatment type, the nutritious injections segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2024.

• The 500 ml capacity segment held a major share of more than four-fifths and three-fourths in terms of value and volume, respectively, in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period.

• South Africa held a major share of more than one-fifth in the African market in 2017, and is expected to retain it throughout the analysis period.

• Namibia is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2024.

