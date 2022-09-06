Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents discuss issues of practical interaction

UZBEKISTAN, September 6 - On September 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed support to the Leader of Kazakhstan in connection with the forest fires in Kostanay region and emphasized his readiness to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the emergency.

The Presidents considered current issues of further strengthening good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, enhancing practical interaction in priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of cooperation projects in trade, industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

Views were also exchanged on regional issues. The agenda of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held this month in the city of Samarkand, was discussed.

Source: UzA

