An Ohio Foundation Repair Company Assists Homeowners in Spotting Signs of Foundation Issues
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation repair in Cincinnati is one of those home improvements that most homeowners don’t think much about because they take for granted what’s going on beneath the surface. What is out of sight is usually out of mind and this is certainly the case with foundation issues. But Cincinnati Foundation Repair and Waterproofing wants to warn homeowners about hidden signs that there could be foundation problems brewing right below the surface of their home. Annual inspections is the best way to prevent foundation issues. However, the following signs may indicate that foundation problems are serious and need to be addressed immediately.
One surefire sign that there are foundation problems looming is if a homeowner notices that there are cracks in the interior or exterior walls of their home. Hairline cracks may not be much to worry about, but these foundation experts recommend that any cracks a homeowner sees needs to be inspected. But cracks that have wide gaps, typically one-eighth inch or more, indicate a serious foundation problem that could result in partial or full collapse of the home’s foundation if left unattended. This could also result in serious financial repercussions for the homeowner, with costs starting as low as $500 and getting as high as $10,000 or more, according to Home Advisor.
If cracks aren’t apparent, there may be something else that is obvious that homeowners should call a Cincinnati foundation repair company. This is when doors and windows don’t seem to open or shut properly. Most homeowners may be tempted to pick up the phone and call a window and door replacement company. However, before spending money on new windows only to continue to have the same problems, it’s a good idea to start with a foundation inspection. Once a structural engineer can inspect the foundation and ensure there are no problems, then a homeowner can proceed with replacing windows and doors.
Another issue that a homeowner may have if there are foundation issues present is problems closing fixtures in the home, particularly cabinets and vanities. When closing the cabinets, if the doors lean slightly off skew, this could mean that there is a problem with the foundation. The floors may be sinking, which is keeping the cabinets from closing. But in some instances, the cabinets not closing could be as simple as screws being loose. Before scheduling an inspection with a foundation repair company, it may be a good idea to ensure that the problem isn’t actually with the cabinets.
If homeowners notice that there are pools of water forming in the basement or crawl space, this could indicate there is a looming foundation issue. Water and moisture is almost always the enemy when it comes to the home. This is because it can cause substantial damage to the wood and metal surfaces of the home which are materials that hold the house in place. So after a rainfall, seeing pools of water near the foundation walls could indicate a serious foundation issue. As a result, a homeowner shouldn’t ignore this. Instead, this is ample reason to call out a foundation expert to resolve this issue before it gets worse.
All homes have some aromas floating through the air on any given day. Some odors could be food or trash that needs removal. Another odor could indicate that there is something wrong with HVAC systems. However, there is another peculiar odor that homeowners should look out for, which will usually travel through the vents of their home. This odor is a musty, mildew smell that could mean that there is standing water causing mold to grow on the foundation of the home, particularly a home with a crawl space. Homeowners that notice weird, musty odors should contact a foundation specialist to ensure that there isn’t a major problem developing with their foundation.
Another way homeowners may know that foundation issues exist is that there are problems with the flooring on the first level in the home. When walking across the floor, some homeowners may experience something that feels like vertigo. However, this may not be a potential medical issue that they are experiencing. It may not even be vertigo. What could be happening is that the uneven floors are causing homeowners to misstep, which feels like vertigo.
One way to determine if a floor is unlevel is to take a marble and set it in the area where it seems to be uneven. If the marble rolls, this could indicate that there is an issue with the foundation. To be doubly sure, it is best to call out the experts who can assess whether there is truly a foundation issue present.
Another indication that there is a foundation issue present is if the basement walls of a home are bowing. This is typically caused by the buildup of hydrostatic pressure on the outside of the foundation walls. The pressure pushes the foundation walls inward and if left unattended, this can cause foundation walls to crack severely or even collapse. With so many expensive issues that could be brewing underneath the surface for homeowners, Cincinnati Foundation Repair and Waterproofing is encouraging local residents and even business owners to schedule an inspection with a local foundation repair company this season.
Cincinnati Foundation Repair and Waterproofing is a top-rated foundation repair company in Cincinnati. It is fully licensed and insured and ready to serve residential and commercial customers in Cincinnati and surrounding cities. Their mailing address is 3231 Bishop St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. For more information about their foundation company, visit their website by clicking this foundation repair link.
