Clint Eastwood Film Connection with The Nurses Wall Launch Date Move to Support 2023's National Nurses Week Celebration

Pamela Jane Nye, Nurse. Nurse Pamela Jane Nye ("The Vaccinator") called from retirement to provide initial Covid-19 vaccinations.

Pamela Jane Nye may not have seen Heartbreak Ridge but she's become the epitome of Clint Eastwood's "improvise, overcome and adapt" approach to problem-solving.

You Improvise. You Overcome. You Adapt.” — Gunnery Sgt. Tom Highway (Clint Eastwood) in hit film, Heartbreak Ridge.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When things don't go as planned, "You Improvise, You Overcome, You Adapt," said Gunnery Sgt. Tom Highway (Clint Eastwood) to his Marine recruits in the hit film Heartbreak Ridge.The saying is a mindset created because Marines traditionally had less funding than other military branches. So Marines are trained to "improvise, overcome and adapt" to any obstacle.And while it's unlikely the creator of The Nurses Wall ever saw this film, Eastwood's words seem to be the common problem-solving success approach for Pamela Jane Nye The Nurses Wall, for example, was created in 2019. It was intended to be a global nurse-honoring opportunity during National Nurses Week and as a featured event during 2020's "Year of the Nurse" celebration. But, Nye's said, " Covid-19 stole it," so she improvised, overcame, and adapted her Operation: Scrubs nonprofit organization and The Nurses Wall as the two weapons needed to help take it back.While initial take-back delays were attributed to Covid and forever-changing pandemic restrictions, other challenges were withdrawn funding commitments, website design glitches, location availability, anticipated high-profile talent saying "no," and the lengthy time to get the desired 501(c)(3) nonprofit/tax-exempt status approval from the Internal Revenue Service.And while these challenging distractions might have discouraged or prevented most people from continuing, Nye is not most people. And those who know her realize she's an innovative, motivated, caring maverick-monikered nurse who, since her father's death at age five, has intuitively found ways to apply Eastwood's Marine training approach to problem-solving.Nye now appears ready for her next improvision, and given the circumstances, it might well be her best improvision decision for The Nurses Wall to date.Three times in the last two years, Nye kept The Nurses Wall mission alive by rerevising the inaugural launch date, which is currently New Year's Eve.Moving the date to coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2023) celebrations gives Nye ample time to make necessary arrangements without Christmas/New Year holiday distractions with a now-logical and meaningful anniversary date for The Nurses Wall to be annually celebrated.Nye's current focus is recruiting a motivated corporate business partner, and the influential people she believes are needed to make this happen. Not yet willing to disclose what company or influencers are at the top of her recruiting list, sources close to Nye believe the business frontrunner with a long history of positive nurse advocacy is Johnson & Johnson; top of the list Influencer targets are believed to include Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks, and Jeff Bezos.Pam Nye Bio: https://operationscrubs.org/PJN_Bio_2022xt.pdf

THE NURSES WALL -- a global public's virtual gift to the world's unsung hero nurses!