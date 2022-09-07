Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 5000 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched money from the victim and a second suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.