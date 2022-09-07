Oral Proteins and Peptides Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to Reach $8,233 Million by 2028

Oral proteins and peptides market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral proteins and peptides industry was valued at $643 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $8,233 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028. The linaclotide drug type segment occupied the highest market share of the market in 2016. Therapeutic proteins and peptides are an important class of drugs, which serve patients in need of novel therapies. Approved oral proteins and peptides market drugs are indicated to treat a wide array of clinical indications, including diabetes, gastric & metabolic disorders, and hormonal disorders.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Biocon Limited, Chiasma, Inc., Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.), Generex Biotechnology Corp., Novo Nordisk A/S, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Tarsa Therapeutics Inc. Other players (profiles not included in the report) in the value chain analysis include Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Hovione Limited, and Novartis International AG.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/378

However, high cost associated with drug development and low bioavailability of these drugs impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in novel indications for known oral protein therapeutics, high R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies in oral proteins & peptides drugs, and rise in purchasing power in the emerging markets are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in this industry.

The gastric & digestive disorders application generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the future. This is attributed to the approval and high adoption of oral proteins and peptide drugsLINZESS (Allergan, Inc.) and TRULANCE (Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). The diabetes application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.

The U.S. held the highest market share in 2016, owing to high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, rise in adoption of these drugs, and increase in awareness about oral protein and peptide therapeutics. The rest of the world is expected to grow owing to rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, and upsurge in government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/378

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The insulin drug type segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

• The gastric & digestive disorder application segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share in the oral proteins and peptides market

• The diabetes segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

• The U.S. dominated the oral proteins and peptides market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market

Pain Management Drugs Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Transplant Diagnostics – Explore -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/08/technological-advancements-by-key.html

Singapore Contraceptives in Birth Control -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/08/explore-role-of-singapore_21.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

