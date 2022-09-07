Workover Rigs Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2027

Workover Rigs Market

The rise in demand for oil and natural gas is expected to propel the growth of the workover rigs market over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The workover rigs market is expected to grow vigorously due to rise in demand for oil and natural gas. Rise in population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for these fuels. Increase in demand for oil and natural gas is expected to make companies to enhance oil and gas production to meet the demand. Moreover, increase in oil & gas investments and government support for oil & gas E&P activities are anticipated to increase the requirement for intervention and completion services. Rise in well E&P activities, such as intervention and completion, is expected to boost the growth of the workover rigs market during the forecast period. However, uncertainty and fluctuations in crude oil prices are expected to reduce investments in E&P projects, which, in turn, may impact the workover rigs market over the forecast period.

Workover Rigs Market Trends

Digitalization of workover rigs is one of the major trends observed. Automated workover rigs provide better safety and higher precision in operations as they use remotely operated robotic equipment. Integrated software system provides precise data to the operators for future decision making. This technological advancement in the workover rigs market is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, huge investment from government and other private companies to drilling activities is also expected to propel the workover rigs market over the forecast period.

Regional insights

By region, the global workover rigs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe & Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is expected to become the market leader during the forecast period. High investments and increased current production activities contribute to the market growth in the region. North America is also expected to grow, owing to its increased shale field activities.

Top Key Market Players

Mesa Southern Well Servicing

Sun Well Service, Inc

Nordic Gulf

Drillmec Drilling Technologies

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd

Moncla Companies

San Antonio International

Eastern Well Services

MBI Energy Services

Superior Energy Services

COVID–19 scenario analysis

Oil & gas industries are adversely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. With decrease in oil prices, many companies are facing financial crisis, which is one of the major factors that reduce the demand for workover rigs over the forecast period. Similarly, the worldwide lockdown has suspended travel privileges, thereby decreasing the fuel consumption across the globe. The lockdown has disrupted the supply chain and forced many companies to shut down their power plants to prevent the spread of the virus. This has further reduced the demand for workover rigs across the globe.

