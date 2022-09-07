High Intensity Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global high intensity sweeteners market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.7 Billion
The growth of global high intensity sweeteners market is primarily driven by the demand for sugar free and low-calorie food products. The increasing production and consumption of low-calorie food and beverages due to rising health awareness among the consumers propels the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiac issues, obesity, and diabetes globally due to over consumption of sugar will aid the growth of the sugar substitutes. Further, the demand from athletes for low calories drinks will provide growth opportunities. Moreover, the easy availability and growing awareness about health benefits of sugar free sweeteners will push the growth of global high intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The high intensity sweeteners are low calorie sugar substitute used in lower amount compared to other sweeteners. These compounds are generally high in sweetness level compared to sucrose. These are used in various sugar free labelled food products such as soft drinks, dairy products, jams, and confectionery products.
The various types of high-intensity sweeteners are as follows:
Aspartame
Acesulfame
Sucralose
Saccharin
Cyclamate
Stevia
Others
They find their applications in the following segments:
Beverage
Food
Health Care
Tabletop Sweeteners
Others
The regional markets for high intensity sweeteners include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is the largest consumer of high intensity sweeteners, meanwhile, China is the top producer country. The Asia pacific is expected to see the fastest growth due to factors such as rising disposable income, shifting trend towards healthier lifestyle, and increasing product options in the region. Additionally, the demand in North America and Asia Pacific will further by bolstered due to rising prevalence of obesity and heart ailments. However, Europe is projected for steady growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Vitasweet Co.,LTD., HYET Sweet, SinoSweet Co., Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Pure Circle, Tate & Lyle PLC, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
