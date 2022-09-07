Humixx Launches the Truly Full Protection Cases for iPhone 14 Series
Humixx derives from the words "Human" and "Mix", which implies man and product are in one. Humixx takes pride in the high quality of its products because they always take every detail into consideration when it comes to product design.
Humixx loves to create. And they want to be a part of customers' lives, so they created versatile phone cases to satisfy all kinds of needs. Humixx can always provide the best phone protection with simplicity. That's why they are privileged to connect with more than 5,000,000 customers with exceptional products in 10 different countries.
Things you must know before purchasing Humixx clear phone case
1, What does "5-IN-1 full body protection" mean？
Think about standing in the Super Bowl without a helmet and boots on. That's our feeling about using a case with screen protectors and camera protectors for my new expensive iPhone. And, if you are a time saver, this Humixx 5-IN-1 full body protection clear case is for you.
This 5-IN-1 case kit comes with 1 clear case, 2 HD tempered screen protectors, and 2 HD camera lens protectors, which provide all-around protection for your phone. That's what "5-IN-1 full body protection" is all about. Everything you need is all in one place in this case.
How does the new clear case resist the yellowing?
Is the clear case turning yellow? Humixx clear cases for iPhone 14 series will cure your headache.
Humixx crafts the latest anti-oxidation coating and upgraded 100% light-transmitting German Bayer material, a new design for clear cases that others had overlooked. It effectively resists 99.99% UV rays, and serves to provide extra yellowing resistance, ensuring long-lasting clarity. It will truly defy normal signs of aging from daily use.
Whether you choose a shade of Black, Gold, or a new Green iPhone 14 Pro exterior, you will get a matching clear case for the perfect look.
Each clear case from Humixx seeks to do the same, and by adding new workmanship to cases, we're providing every user a more cozy and worry-free way of protecting their phones.
About Humixx Translucent Cases
Humixx offers one of the rare frosted translucent cases with military-grade drop protection as well. The company has certified drop protection to secure your phone from accidental falls and scratches. Humixx adopts the raised design on the frame and around the camera module for extra protection.
What are the improvements in the newest collections?
1, When low-profile and luxury meet innovation
Humixx has never stopped innovating. From the iPhone X in 2018 to iPhone 14 in 2022, we always focus on every valued customer's voice. The design inspiration for iPhone 13 series translucent cases was from Darth Vader's sleek and industrial look in Star Wars, which appeals to both Star Wars fans and those seeking a stylish look.
People evolve, and so did Humixx. The new collection for iPhone 14 series come out. The frosted translucent design of the iPhone 14 series is inspired by the Harman/Kardon speaker look, which loomingly reveals your elegance and style.
Like the cases, it displays the bitten Apple logo while offering the best minimalist protection for new iPhones without sacrificing aesthetics.
2, You need to know what is 720° full body protection.
If you are questioning on the 720° full body protection? We commonly know 360° full body protection provided by 1 case, 1 screen protector, and 1 camera lens protector. I think I got it.
For Humixx, along with a translucent case, you also get 2 tempered screen protectors and 2 camera lens protectors. Moreover, it has 1.2mm raised edges on the front and 0.8mm raised around the camera module to avoid damaging the expensive accessories. Now, are you clear about the 720° full body protection?
The new collection for iPhone 2022 has kept a minimalist aesthetics while, of course, providing reliable protection, for any lifestyle whether used at home, the office, or on the go.
