THE EAGLES GOLF CLUB HOSTS A FREE, EDUCATIONAL SEMINAR FOR CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT HOSTS - HOW TO RAISE MORE MONEY
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eagles Golf Club will be hosting a complimentary, Tournament Host tournament education seminar on October 26th, 2022. Eric Levin, Golf Professional at the Club, explains, “We felt there was a tremendous opportunity to educate our community and those organizations needing to raise funds as to how to market and operate a successful golf tournament to accomplish that goal. Many organizations currently host or wish to host golf tournaments, but sometimes do not know much about it, and that’s where we show them how to do so.” Besides the seminar, the attendees will play golf, have lunch and network with other tournament hosts.
The Eagles Golf Club has hosted many charitable golf events over the years, and has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for noteworthy causes such as fundraising for local schools, Door of Hope, Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay, Relay for Life, Redefining Refuge.
The seminar is very comprehensive and covers all aspects of golf tournament fundraising such as: pre-event planning steps; budgets & timelines; use of volunteer committees; recruiting golfers and “filling the field”; food & beverage coordination; making your event as profitable as possible; and most importantly, sponsorship procurement.
The Eagles Golf Club, a semi-private club, is located at 16101 Nine Eagles Dr, Odessa FL 33556. Facilities include two beautiful 18-hole courses, a versatile aqua range, beverage carts, a food truck on the course, authentic NY style pizza at The Nest restaurant, ample event space, and much more!
For more information on attending this complimentary, community event, call Kate Robinson at 727-503-5298, or email kate.robinson@eaglesgolf.com, and visit the Club’s website for this special event at https://eaglesgolf.com/plan-a-tournament-seminar
Kate Robinson
Tournament, Event & Membership Sales Director
+1 727-503-5298
kate.robinson@eaglesgolf.com